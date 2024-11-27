Safe Space on hand to help partygoers and vulnerable people

A ‘safe space’ in the heart of Chesterfield is helping to keep partygoers and vulnerable people safe – whilst also taking pressure off the emergency services. Chesterfield’s Safe Space is a multi-agency initiative that aims to provide support to anyone who may feel vulnerable or in need of support.

Located at Old Parish Café, 3 St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield (near the Pig and Pump), the Safe Space is open every Friday and Saturday night from 8pm to 3am. It is run by staff from Chesterfield Borough Council’s community safety team, paramedics and street pastors, who works alongside Chesterfield Pubwatch and Derbyshire Constabulary to help keep everyone safe. Night time revellers can visit the safe space to charge their phones or get help to get a taxi home. Free hot drinks or water are also available, along with flip-flops for anyone who is ready to kick-off their killer heels.

The team are also on hand to provide first aid, help people who have become separated from their friends, or just offer a listening ear to anyone who may need it.

Support is also available to anyone who may be vulnerable and the team can provide information and leaflets about a range of issues including alcohol and drugs, domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness and mental health.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re lucky to have so many bars, pubs and restaurants in Chesterfield that residents and visitors can enjoy, and we want to make sure everyone feels supported to be able to enjoy a safe night out.

“The Safe Space has already made a huge impact on the community – whether that be helping partygoers who need to ditch the killer heels and charge their phone, or being a listening ear for someone who may be lonely of vulnerable – there’s support for everyone.

“With the Christmas season fast approaching, we know more and more people will be heading out to enjoy the festivities too, and we hope that it will be reassuring for many that the safe space is on hand to help if they need it.”

Inspector Kara Simpson said: “Chesterfield is a fantastic night out, but we know sometimes things don’t always go to plan.

“If you find that has happened then know that there is somewhere to go and there is someone to give you a cuppa, order a taxi, or simply listen to you.

“Christmas is a time when we know people head out on the town – but we also know it can be a tough period for many – so if it’s just a friend who has had one too many or a stranger who looks like they are having a difficult time, there is a place to go to find some help.”