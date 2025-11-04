Safe and Sound's first Murder Mystery Night a 'killer' success

Tina Green, Deputy CEO of Safe and Sound with the team at Clue Dunnit

Derbyshire-based child exploitation charity, Safe and Sound, successfully hosted its inaugural Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday evening at the picturesque Horsley Lodge Golf Club, raising an impressive total of over £3,5000.

The sold-out event saw 100 guests in attendance, with some travelling long distances - including two supporters who came all the way from Turin - to back the charity's vital work. The evening's entertainment was provided by the highly talented team at Clue Dunnit, who generously ran the entire murder mystery experience pro bono as a demonstration of support for Safe and Sound's mission.

In addition to solving the thrilling mystery, guests participated in a fabulous raffle and auction, which significantly contributed to the final fundraising total. The money raised will be instrumental in funding the charity's specialist services, which protect and support vulnerable children and young people across Derbyshire affected by exploitation.

Tina Green, Deputy CEO of Safe and Sound, who developed the idea for the event, expressed her gratitude for the community's backing. "It was absolutely fantastic to see this idea come to life and be such a huge success," Tina said. "We are overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who attended, especially Clue Dunnit for donating their time and talent, and Horsley Lodge for providing such a wonderful venue. To the businesses and individuals who donated auction and raffle prizes, and to everyone who came to support us - thank you. Your commitment makes a profound difference to the young lives we work to transform."

Safe and Sound would like to say a huge thank you to the businesses who helped make the evening a success:

Clue-Dunnit Murder Mystery

Horsley Lodge

Katie Weeds Hair & Beauty

Lady Crepington

The Tickled Trout

The Little Kitchen

Floraline Wedding Florist

MattMoore Photography