Safe and Sound officially opens Osmaston Community Hub in memory of Sharon Sewell

Safe and Sound, a leading Derby-based charity dedicated to supporting children, young people, and families affected by exploitation, proudly announced the official opening of its new Osmaston Community Hub. Formerly known as the Cotton Lane Community Centre, the revitalised facility has been officially dedicated in memory of the late Sharon Sewell, a much-loved and respected community figure.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by Baggy Shanker MP for Derby South, who joined Safe and Sound’s CEO Tracy Harrison, Councillor Nadine Peatfield, family and friends of Sharon, as well as community members and supporters to mark this significant occasion.

The Osmaston Community Hub will serve as a vital resource for the local community, offering a safe and welcoming space for a range of activities, support services, and community events, with a particular focus on providing outreach and preventative work to protect vulnerable young people.

Baggy Shanker MP commented on the opening: "It is an honour to officially open the Osmaston Community Hub, a place that will undoubtedly become a cornerstone of this community. It is particularly poignant that it is dedicated to Sharon Sewell, whose dedication to Derby touched so many lives. This hub represents hope and opportunity, providing essential support and a safe place for young people and families. Safe and Sound's work is invaluable, and this centre will greatly enhance their ability to make a positive difference."

Tracy Harrison with Toni Leatherland, Baggy Shanker, and joined by Sharon’s husband, son and sisters. Photo: Safe and Sound

Tracy Harrison, CEO of Safe and Sound, expressed her gratitude and excitement: "Today marks a truly special moment for Safe and Sound and the Osmaston community. We are incredibly proud to open this hub in memory of Sharon Sewell, whose spirit of community and compassion will live on within these walls. This centre is more than just a building, it's a place where young people can find safety, support, and a sense of belonging. It will enable us to expand our vital outreach work and provide tailored support to those most at risk of exploitation. We are deeply thankful to everyone who has supported us in making this vision a reality."

Leader of the Council, Nadine Peatfield added: "Our world is full of people that give so much because they want to make a difference. The transformation of the Osmaston Community Hub is a fantastic achievement for the area. It demonstrates a real commitment to investing in our communities and providing the resources needed to help our young people thrive. This hub will be a beacon of support, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the lives of Osmaston residents."

Sharon's friend and former colleague, Toni Leatherland, also shared her thoughts: "Sharon's passion and energy were truly infectious. It is of some comfort to know the mark she has made on so many lives, and this hub is a wonderful testament to her legacy."

The Osmaston Community Hub will offer a diverse programme of activities, including youth clubs, educational workshops, mentoring programmes, and drop-in sessions, all designed to build resilience, foster positive relationships, and empower young people to make safe choices.