Safe and Sound appoints Tina Green as deputy chief executive officer

Safe and Sound, Derbyshire's specialist charity supporting young people affected by child exploitation, is delighted to announce the appointment of Tina Green as its new deputy chief executive officer.

Tina Green brings with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership from the public sector. Her career to date spans 22 years in Derbyshire Constabulary in various investigative roles, including human trafficking, exploitation and county lines. More recently, Tina spent eight years running her own floristry business, which she started from scratch after successfully retraining at Broomfield College.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Tina to Safe and Sound as Deputy CEO," said Mark Richardson, Chair of Safe and Sound’s Board of Trustees. "Her extensive background in understanding complex issues like child exploitation, coupled with her passion for making a difference in the community, makes her an exceptional fit to support safe and Sound, which has seen an incredible growth of the team over the past three years to meet the increasing demand for our support of young people.”

Tina’s journey to Safe and Sound is driven by a deep personal commitment to helping vulnerable young people. "I have always supported Safe and been impressed with the valuable work they do," says Tina. "When I saw the role of deputy come up, I literally felt something light up inside me. I miss working with people and families and this is the perfect opportunity for me to make a difference and give something back. Safe and Sound’s values align with my own, and career wise it is the perfect next step."

Describing her leadership style as built on mutual respect, Tina believes in leading by example and not being afraid to get stuck in or get her hands dirty. She emphasises the importance of strong leadership, creating partnerships, and collaboration between statutory agencies businesses and charities, to empower staff and best meet the needs of young people and families.

Looking ahead, Tina has clear priorities for her first six months. "My first job is to get to know the team and understand all of the work that Safe and Sound do, with a longer-term hope of maximising awareness and support in the county of Derbyshire."

Beyond her professional life, Tina is dedicated to her family, including her husband and two children. When not enjoying walks with her two dogs, she finds relaxation in cinema, books, and exploring the world - with Brussels next on her itinerary.