Rykneld Swimming Club return to Clay Cross Active

Rykneld Swimming and Synchro Club is thrilled to announce its long awaited return to its home pool at Clay Cross Active after nearly 18 months away due to refurbishment.

During this challenging period, the club has relied on the generosity and support of neighbouring facilities and swimming clubs to continue providing training opportunities for its swimmers. Sessions were held across the region at Chesterfield, Bakewell, Buxton, Eckington and Matlock, ensuring athletes could maintain their development and connection with the sport.

Head Swimming Coach Amy Roberts said, “We are incredibly grateful to the local swimming community for opening their doors to us. Without their support, it would have been impossible to keep our programme running.

We feel truly privileged to have trained alongside Matlock and Buxton SC. Their support and generosity, along with that of the leisure centres, enabled us to keep our swimmers in the water, progressing and motivated. It’s been a wonderful example of how the swimming community comes together in times of need. Now, we’re delighted to return home and once again swim in the pool where so many of our members first learned to love the sport.”

Swimmers who remained dedicated to their training with Rykneld throughout recent changes have continued to demonstrate exceptional growth and achievement. Their commitment and resilience have paid off, with numerous athletes and Artistic Swimming teams earning multiple medals and setting personal bests at open meets and swimming competitions across the region.

The swimmers’ focus and determination have remained unwavering. Their continued success is a testament to the strength of the club’s coaching, the support from families, and the athletes’ own drive for excellence.

“We are incredibly proud of our swimmers said Alyssa, Head Coach for Rykneld's Artistic swimming “Their performance underlines what can be achieved with consistency and passion, even during times of change.”

As Rykneld looks ahead to upcoming events and training opportunities, the team remains focused on fostering growth, sportsmanship, and a competitive spirit in all its athletes.

Rykneld SC’s return to Clay Cross marks a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to support swimmers of all ages and abilities in the North East Derbyshire area. With renewed energy and upgraded facilities, the club looks forward to growing its membership and continuing its tradition of competitive and community swimming.

The club is now welcoming swimmers from beginners to competitive athletes and Artistic swimmers to join the Rykneld family at Clay Cross Active.