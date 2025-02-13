Rykneld swimmers raising vital funds for Cancer Research

5 of our 17 swimmers who are taking part in the national Swimathon.

Rykneld swimming team in North east Derbyshire have 17 swimmers ranging from Learn to Swim to senior competitive squad swimmers aged between 5 and 16 years old. They are joining forces to raise money for Cancer Research, plus Marie Curie by taking part in a team event for the national Swimathon.

They will be swimming in 4 teams on Saturday 29th March 0830hrs. At The Arc, Matlock. Swimming a total of a massive 20k! This is the equivalent of swimming an open water ultra marathon swim!

Swimmer Rex last year raised £1700 for Cancer research and hopes to raise money again with the team.

With a target of £1500 which we are quickly raising funds! These are charities close to most people's hearts and most people have been affected by Cancer directly or indirectly. These funds help with vital research and treatment. If we are going to continue battling and beating cancer we need to keep fundraising!

We are currently not in our 'home' as Sharley Park is currently under renovations and have been borrowing and renting pools across the county to enable our swimmers to continue training and being successful. We hope to be back in by the early summer and already have a waiting list of people who are wanting to join our successful swimming team, with swimmers last weekend entering Derbyshire ASA Counties competition and all swimmers gaining PBs as well as some achieving times for the regional competitions soon to be held.

Once back at the new Clay Cross Active we hope to have an even bigger swimathon team next year! If anyone would like any information about our Learn to swim programme, competitive swimming team or our Artistic swimming team please email [email protected]

Ways to donate: