Ruth Herbert walks 4000 miles for charity

Ruth Herbert's Big Trek 4 Palestine will raise money for the UK registered charity MAP ( Medical Aid for Palestinians) During the ambitious 6 month trek she will walk through 11 countries finishing her journey in Turkey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Herbert, aged 52, arrived in Nuneaton, Warwickshire after walking 25 miles from the historic mining town of Swadlincote on 11th May; day 10 of her 4,000 mile walk to raise money for the UK registered charity MAP - Medical Aid for Palestinians. Ruth’s ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’ will see her spending the next 6 months walking through 11 countries, finishing in Turkey – the closest she can get to Gaza.

Since leaving home in Arnside, South Cumbria on May 2nd she has covered 195 miles walking approximately 20 miles each day often in the company of local people inspired and excited by this epic adventure. People who have met Ruth so far have been amazed at the challenge she has set for herself. Chris Roberts from Manchester walked 18 miles with Ruth on her journey to Buxton and commented “Ruth received such positive, enthusiastic responses from people along the way. Everyone we stopped and chatted to were amazed when they heard she is walking 4,000 miles, on her ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’. People are horrified by what Israel is doing in Gaza”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two long term friends who walked through the Peak District with Ruth from Buxton for 11.5 miles said:

Ruth Herbert before setting off on her Big Trek for Palestine

“We’ve known Ruth for over 20 years now. It’s always been a privilege to know her but now it feels like an even greater privilege being able to walk with her for a couple of days of her amazing journey. She makes you realise it doesn’t matter who you are, anyone can make a difference in the world.”

From Nuneaton Ruth will continue her journey south, passing through Rugby, Daventry and Towcester in the next few days. Everyone is invited to join the adventure and to walk some of the way with her, company and conversation help the miles pass by.

She said “ the first days of the Big Trek 4 Palestine have been filled with kindness and enthusiasm and I’ve met the most delightful people, and such a mix of people. It’s been so positive, but also a time for people to reflect on how they feel about what is happening in Gaza, and to talk about their grief. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Let’s make a difference and bring hope to the world by our actions’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Day 22, after roughly 350 miles, she will arrive in Dover where she will take the ferry to France and begin the long journey through mainland Europe where she will walk through a further 10 countries to complete her 4000 mile trip.

You can support her fundraising efforts here: www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

To follow Ruth’s progress over the next 6 months you can find her on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine