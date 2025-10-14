Running for Treetops: Mark’s Story

Mark's mum, Susan

“Mum was really supportive of everything we did in life. She was always proud of our achievements, but also drove us in setting the standards of what life should be.”

Mark’s mum, Susan, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. After surgery and chemotherapy, she was given the all-clear. “When her hair grew back, we thought life would get better and she’d be with us for a long time.”

But during the Covid pandemic, her health declined. Mark (51) from Ravenshead recalls the first signs: a dull ache in her lower back, difficulty eating, and a burning sensation in her chest. She eventually received a terminal cancer diagnosis, alone. “I remember the day. It was 5 October, the day after my birthday.”

With hospital visiting restrictions in place, Mark and his family brought his mum home to care for her. For four-and-a-half weeks, they supported her day and night. At first, she was stable and able to enjoy TV and conversation, but soon her condition worsened. Restless nights and increasing pain left the family overwhelmed.

Mark, celebrating after running the London Landmarks Half Marathon

“We ended up calling the doctors, saying we needed support at night, but we didn't know where to go. That's when we were signposted to Treetops Hospice.”

Treetops provides a Hospice at Home service, where trained nurses visit families overnight to manage medication, provide care, and offer guidance. For Mark’s family, this support was life-changing.

“The nurses were brilliant. I describe them as angels. We’d get to 3am, and mum would be agitated and in pain. We’d call the Treetops nurses, and they’d be there within half an hour. Two nurses would sort her medication, settle her, and stay with her. They never rushed. That gave us a couple of hours to breathe, have a drink, and clear our heads.”

Mark adds: “Without Treetops, I don’t know what we’d have done. We were lost. We thought we could cope, but it’s only when you receive that support that you realise what the hospice truly does for families at their most vulnerable moments. It was a crisis for us, and Treetops helped us survive it.”

To say thank you, Mark will be lacing up his trainers on Sunday 15 March to take part in the Derby 10K for Treetops. He’s urging local runners to join him.

“Running for Treetops isn’t just about raising money, it raises awareness in the local community, so families know where to turn if they need help. It also gives me a sense of purpose and closeness to my mum. Having more people out running and sharing their stories will help Treetops reach even more families.”

Join Mark at the start line and support families like his. Sign up for the Derby 10K and run for Treetops: https://www.treetopshospice.org.uk/event/derby-10k/