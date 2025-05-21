Runner comes agonisingly close to beating Derbyshire half marathon record

Hallamshire Harrier Andrew Heyes took on one of the toughest road half marathons in the country last weekend and came within six seconds of breaking the 24-year course record.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hallamshire Harrier Andrew Heyes took on one of the toughest road half marathons in the country last weekend and came within six seconds of breaking the 24-year course record.

Andrew crossed the line of Eyam Half Marathon in an incredible time of 1:11:50, agonisingly close to the course record of 1:11:44 set by Adrian Leach in 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was more than three minutes ahead of second placed Matthew Battensby from Bristol&West AC (1:14:59) with fellow Hallamshire Harrier John Birch third in a time of 1:15:49

Eyam Half Marathon Race Director Haydn Smith presents winner Andrew Heyes from Hallamshire Harriers with his ‘rat’ trophy.

Nearly 380 runners took on Eyam Half on Sunday, May 18. The gruelling circular route, which starts and finishes in the beautiful Peak District village, involves more than 1,500ft of ascent but rewards runners with stunning views across five counties.

Nicola Holland was the first female home in a time of 1:36:31 closely followed by Dark Peak Fell Runner Zanthe Wray (1:37:12) with Sheffield RC/Steel City Striders runner Jennifer Simpson third home in 1:44:02.

The popular ‘rat race’ may not be a PB course but it certainly delivers on location, atmosphere, friendliness and support which last year helped the village organised event become the highest rated road half marathon in the country on RaceCheck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reviews for this year’s race are just as positive and Eyam Half Marathon chair Laura Hayfield said: “We had another brilliant race day and are just in awe of Andrew’s run which saw him come so close to breaking the 24-year-old course record!

“Over 10% of the village community volunteer each year and many more individuals and local businesses support this race both in Eyam and in other communities along the route. We cannot thank everyone enough.”

First local runner home was Adam Lomas in a time of 1:30:03 with Jenny Armstrong the first female over the line in 1:45:12. The inaugural Team Trophy was won by the Steel City Striders.

Alongside the main race 116 children took part in a 1.2mile fun run around the village with all participants receiving a signature signed by legendary naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura added: “Eyam Half is a special event and a key reason is that, unlike many other road races, it’s organised and run completely by volunteers with all proceeds donated to local good causes, cancer charities and hospices.

“This year we hope the total amount we have given away will exceed the £180,000 mark and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Full results are available by going to Eyam Half Marathon website ( www.eyamhalfmararthon.org)