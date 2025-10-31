Rugby legend and reality TV star James Haskell visits Derbyshire salon

James says: "I really enjoyed stopping by at Hair & Beauty at Slimming World while I visited Head Office – it's such a great space and looks really impressive.”

Former rugby star and fitness personality James Haskell paid a visit to Hair & Beauty at Slimming World as part of his trip to celebrate the finalists of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2025 competition.

he event celebrated the incredible weight losses of 41 women from across the UK and Ireland – they lost an incredible 355st between them.

James, who earned 77 caps for England and played for clubs including Wasps, Stade Français and Northampton Saints during a 17-year rugby career, personally congratulated and took photos with the semi-finalists before giving a speech about the importance of looking after your health and fitness.

During his visit, he was also given a tour of Hair and Beauty at Slimming World’s welcoming and modern facilities and even picked up a goody bag.

James, who is also well known for his reality TV appearances including the 2019 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, says: “My whole experience being here today, meeting the semi-finalists and hearing their stories has been amazing. I’ve dedicated my life to health and fitness, I know how hard it is to change your body, mindset and life and that’s something each of these women have worked hard to achieve, they’re already winners. I really enjoyed stopping by at Hair & Beauty at Slimming World while I visited Head Office – it's such a great space and looks really impressive.”

Hair & Beauty at Slimming World is looking forward to welcoming more VIPs at its upcoming Christmas event, on Wednesday 26th November, which includes high street beating event-only prices on treatments and products in addition to festive nibbles and entertainment. The free-entry evening is open to the public and runs from 5:30pm-7pm.

The five-star salon can be found on site at Slimming World’s head office in Alfreton and is open to the public with free parking. It offers high-quality treatments and an extensive product range available to purchase, stocking well-known brands like Nixion, Elemis and Wella.

To RSVP for the Christmas evening, for more information about Hair & Beauty at Slimming World, or to book an appointment, call 01773 546382.

About Hair and Beauty at Slimming World:

The state-of-the-art salon, which has been serving the local community for 26 years, is based on site at Slimming World’s Alfreton head office and open to the public. Hair & Beauty at Slimming World, Clover Nook Road, Somercotes, Alfreton, DE55 4SW

They are proud to use some of the top hair and beauty brands including Elemis, ghd, The Gel Bottle Inc, Mii Cosmetics, LashBase, HD Brows and Su-do.

Opening hours: Monday 9:30am – 6pm, Tuesday 9am – 6pm, Wednesday 11am-8pm, Thursday 10am – 7pm, Friday 9am – 6pm, Saturday 9am – 2pm.

For an appointment or more information, call 01773 546382,

Visit the salon’s website: home - Hair Beauty Slimming World, Instagram & TikTok: hairandbeautysw, or Facebook: Hair & Beauty at Slimming World for examples of their work and more information.