Ruby Wedding couple raise £3,000 for local hospice

A local couple celebrating 40 years of marriage have donated over £3,000 to Treetops Hospice after asking for donations to the local charity in lieu of gifts.

Gail and John Walton, from Risley, celebrated their Ruby Wedding anniversary with family and friends in August. Rather than receiving gifts and cards, Gail, 64, a retired GP, asked for donations to Treetops.

The couple, who met whilst studying at Bristol University, understand the difference the donation will make to the hospice, as Gail explained:

“Through our personal experience and professional backgrounds, John and I know the importance of the care, education, and support that Treetops Hospice offers to our community.

“I completed my GP training in Derby and became a GP partner in Erewash. I used to refer patients to Treetops, and we have friends who volunteered for the hospice too.

“We did similar fundraising for our Silver Wedding anniversary and would definitely encourage others to do the same. There are only so many gifts and cards you can dust!”

Gail has been a volunteer Trustee at Treetops since 2020.

“There’s so much more to running a hospice than you see from the outside. Volunteers, whatever we do, whether working in the charity shops, marshalling at events, or being a Trustee, bring time that Treetops couldn't afford to buy in.

“That’s what interests me; having and supporting an excellent sustainable charity in our local community.”

Adela Appleby, Head of Community Relationships at Treetops said:

"Gail and John were very generous to use their special day to support Treetops Hospice. The £3,000 donated by their friends and family could help us care for almost 28 patients, providing each with a night of hospice at Home nursing care at the end of life. What a fantastic way to mark an anniversary that celebrates love and togetherness."

“If you have been inspired by Gail and John and would like to ask for donations to celebrate your wedding, a christening, anniversary, or birthday, please contact us at [email protected]

“Alternatively, you could celebrate a significant birthday with a skydive, wing walk, or another challenge in aid of Treetops!”

Treetops Hospice provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.