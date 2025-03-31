Rt Revd Libby Lane Bishop of Derby special visit: A celebration of Heritage and Community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Excitement and anticipation filled the air as the historic St Peter’s Church in Elmton welcomed Bishop Libby from Derby for a heartfelt Mothering Sunday service.

With a legacy spanning 253 years, St Peter’s Church stands as a beacon of faith and togetherness, making it the perfect setting for this special occasion.

This year’s Mothering Sunday held extra significance as the village gathered for a United Benefice service, bringing together worshippers from all four churches within the benefice. Bishop Libby, renowned for her warmth and wisdom, led the congregation in a service that was both uplifting and deeply moving. Her words resonated through the centuries-old stone walls, reminding all in attendance of the enduring love, strength, and kindness that define motherhood and community spirit alike.

As sunlight streamed through the stained-glass windows, families, friends, and neighbours shared in a time of reflection, prayer, and sacred hymnody. Bishop Libby’s message emphasized the importance of cherishing memories, embracing love, and recognizing the simple yet profound acts of kindness that shape our lives.

Mothering Sunday flowers.

Following the service, the celebration continued in a beloved village landmark—the former schoolroom, which has served as a community hub since its closure in 1890. Transformed into a warm and inviting space, the schoolroom hosted a delightful tea gathering, where villagers enjoyed steaming cups of tea, homemade treats, and heartfelt conversations. Bishop Libby’s presence extended beyond the church, as she took time to engage with attendees, sharing smiles, stories, and words of encouragement.

This memorable day was more than just a religious observance—it was a testament to the power of community, heritage, and shared moments of joy. As villagers departed, their hearts were full, knowing that Bishop Libby’s visit had strengthened the bonds that unite Elmton, Creswell Whitwell, & Steetly ensuring that the spirit of Mothering Sunday will be cherished for years to come.