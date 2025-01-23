Rotary Santa thank local people

By John Stamp
Contributor
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Belper and Duffield Rotary Santa collected £3286 during Christmas collections, with Rotary members working hard staffing the Santa Street Sleigh and collections at Belper Morrisons. So, Rotary Santa says a heartfelt thank to local people for their generosity and to Morrisons for allowing us to use their porch way.

The money will be invested in the local Rotary charity account for use over the coming months to support local, national and international charities.

Rotary President John Stamp said, “Local people had been very generous to Rotary Santa. Rest assured we will support those in need. In fact, just after Christmas Rotary made a grant of £500 to Hope for Belper - food and community hub.”

During 2023-4 Rotary made many charitable grants including:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rotary Santa& Sleigh on King Street BelperRotary Santa& Sleigh on King Street Belper
Rotary Santa& Sleigh on King Street Belper
  • Belper Guides
  • Derbyshire Carers
  • Derbyshire Toy Library
  • Monday Club
  • Air Ambulance
  • MIND mental health charity
  • Alton Manor Scouts
  • McMillan Cancer Care
  • British Red Cross
  • Aquabox (safe drinking water in disaster areas)
  • Hope Community Village (Kanjikkuzhi, India).

The grants are alongside supporting practical projects such as the Memory Cafe for people living with Dementia, the Belper Cemetery project and working for young people with the Young Heroes Awards. Rotary President John says, “If you would like to be a part of Rotary activity, pop into the Strutt Centre, Belper at 7pm on Mondays.”

Related topics:BelperDementia
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice