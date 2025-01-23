Rotary Santa says thank you!
The money will be invested in the local Rotary charity account for use over the coming months to support local, national and international charities.
Rotary President John Stamp said, “Local people had been very generous to Rotary Santa. Rest assured we will support those in need. In fact, just after Christmas Rotary made a grant of £500 to Hope for Belper - food and community hub.”
During 2023-4 Rotary made many charitable grants including:
- Belper Guides
- Derbyshire Carers
- Derbyshire Toy Library
- Monday Club
- Air Ambulance
- MIND mental health charity
- Alton Manor Scouts
- McMillan Cancer Care
- British Red Cross
- Aquabox (safe drinking water in disaster areas)
- Hope Community Village (Kanjikkuzhi, India).
The grants are alongside supporting practical projects such as the Memory Cafe for people living with Dementia, the Belper Cemetery project and working for young people with the Young Heroes Awards. Rotary President John says, “If you would like to be a part of Rotary activity, pop into the Strutt Centre, Belper at 7pm on Mondays.”