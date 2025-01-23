Rotary Santa says thank you!

Rotary Santa ‘Elf & Safety Committee’ (Tony, Janet & Coral) keep Santa in order!

Belper and Duffield Rotary Santa collected £3286 during Christmas collections, with Rotary members working hard staffing the Santa Street Sleigh and collections at Belper Morrisons. So, Rotary Santa says a heartfelt thank to local people for their generosity and to Morrisons for allowing us to use their porch way.

The money will be invested in the local Rotary charity account for use over the coming months to support local, national and international charities.

Rotary President John Stamp said, “Local people had been very generous to Rotary Santa. Rest assured we will support those in need. In fact, just after Christmas Rotary made a grant of £500 to Hope for Belper - food and community hub.”

During 2023-4 Rotary made many charitable grants including:

Rotary Santa & Sleigh on King Street Belper

Belper Guides

Derbyshire Carers

Derbyshire Toy Library

Monday Club

Air Ambulance

MIND mental health charity

Alton Manor Scouts

McMillan Cancer Care

British Red Cross

Aquabox (safe drinking water in disaster areas)

Hope Community Village (Kanjikkuzhi, India).

The grants are alongside supporting practical projects such as the Memory Cafe for people living with Dementia, the Belper Cemetery project and working for young people with the Young Heroes Awards. Rotary President John says, “If you would like to be a part of Rotary activity, pop into the Strutt Centre, Belper at 7pm on Mondays.”