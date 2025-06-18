Rotary donates £5,410 to charities

By John Stamp
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 12:16 BST
At the Mondays Rotary meeting, members agreed to donate £3,600 from the Belper & Duffield Rotary Charity Trust.

This is made up of:

• British Legion Club, Strutt St - £125

• Cancer Pitstop, Belper - £125

• Community First Responders, Belper - £350

• Mary’s Meals, worldwide - £250

• Rotary Foundation, worldwide - £2700

• Titan Children’s Trust, Derbyshire - £50

President of Belper & Duffield Rotary John Stamp said, “our fundraising events are always ‘fun fun fun’. However discussing and agreeing donations later in the year gives a real sense of joy knowing we are supporting other people and it underlines the Rotary motto, ‘Service Before Self’. This year so far Belper and Duffield Rotary have donated £5,410 to charities, both locally and internationally.”

Belper & Duffield Charity Trust is funded by collections at local fetes and fayres, events, raffles and the ‘Santa’ collections at Christmas.

