Rotary donates £5,410 to charities

At the Mondays Rotary meeting, members agreed to donate £3,600 from the Belper & Duffield Rotary Charity Trust.

President of Belper & Duffield Rotary John Stamp said, “our fundraising events are always ‘fun fun fun’. However discussing and agreeing donations later in the year gives a real sense of joy knowing we are supporting other people and it underlines the Rotary motto, ‘Service Before Self’. This year so far Belper and Duffield Rotary have donated £5,410 to charities, both locally and internationally.”