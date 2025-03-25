Rotary celebrate UN World Water Day at Carsington Water

On the weekend of March 22/23 to celebrate the United Nations World Water Day the Rotary District 1220, which covers Derbyshire and parts of South Yorkshire, held an information event at Carsington Water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of this event was to highlight the global need for fresh water – particularly in those parts of the world where the supply of fresh wate is a major concern.

This year the UN theme was to highlight the need to preserve glaciers as they are responsible for the supply of a significant amount of fresh water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the event there were displays by Aquabox – a Rotary Charity which supplies water filters to disaster zones after a natural disaster – such as an earthquake. Also, there was information from Shelter Box – again a charity sending survival boxes to disaster zones and Water Aid UK.

Our Display

On Saturday the ukulele band from Wirksworth gave several rousing performances of well-known tunes. There were also activities for children to do – the popular one being trying to knock over bottles using a ball which was inside a stocking worn as a hat.

World Water Day

Held on March 22 every year since 1993, is an annual United Nations Observance focusing on the importance of freshwater.

World Water Day celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis. A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year, UN-Water — the UN’s coordination mechanism on water and sanitation — sets the theme for World Water Day. In 2023, the focus was on Accelerating Change. In 2024, on Leveraging Water for Peace. In 2025, the theme will be Glacier Preservation.

Rotary District 1220

Our District which covers from Burton-on-Trent in the south to Barnsley in the north, Newark to the east and Buxton to the west has over 60 Clubs who carry out many local, national and international projects aimed at making life better for all people.