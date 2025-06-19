Rotary Bakewell supports pensioners 1,200 mile trek for Alzheimers

Rotary Bakewell has donated £500 to this amazing adventure from 80-year old David Ensor who is walking from John O'Groats to Lands End. D avid lost his wife Susan to Alzheimers in May 2021 after a long battle with the disease during which he cared for himself.

He set off on the journey on 1st April – and is currently on the last fortnight of the journey planning on reaching Lands End by 30th June – and is hoping to raise £76,000 for Alzheimers Research UK..

Travelling alongside him, albeit from behind the wheel of a campervan, called MOO, is his nephew Adam Ferrier, who is rowing and matching the 1,200 miles on a static rowing machine.

This is his 4th walk – he raised £15,000 in 2023 on the 500 mile Camino de Santiago; and £4,500 on the Windermere challenge last year.

Peter and Sue meet up with Adam and David at Monyash 15th May

He is a close family friend of one of our Rotarians and his wife, Peter and Sue Huxtable, who met up with him at Monyash camp site in Derbyshire in mid May.

You can follow his detailed daily blog with numerous video clips on the website davidensor.co.uk/ and learn more about his mission on this short video: youtu.be/_wbjhmkuSJo

There was early coverage from BBC Oxford and also a recent article in the Oxford Mail.

David deserves more support to reach his goal of £76,000. Follow his journey and donate at his JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/davidensor