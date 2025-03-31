cadets formally paraded and Cadets Blackshields, Wayne, Barnicotte and Hill received the backpacks From Rotary President John Stamp

Local Air Cadets, based in Belper, working towards their Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Awards will be going on expeditions using backpacks funded by Belper & Duffield Rotary.

Warrant Officer Mike Sharpe, training officer of the RAF Air Cadets 620 (Derwent Valley) Squadron, recently gave a talk to Rotary and mentioned the thirty plus strong Squadron encourages all cadets to work towards Duke of Edinburgh Awards. All levels of DofE Awards require completion of expeditions needing backpacks to be purchased by individuals, some of whose families could ill afford the expense.

After discussions within Rotary it was decided to fund 10 backpacks costing £850 to be used by any member of the Squadron when required.

Rotary President John Stamp recently presented the backpacks to 620 Cadet Squadron at the Drill Hall, Clusters Road, Belper. The cadets formally paraded and Cadets Blackshields, Wayne, Barnicotte and Hill received the backpacks on behalf of the Squadron as they will shortly head off on expeditions as part of their work towards bronze and silver DofE Awards.

John Stamp said, “The parade of the Cadets was most impressive and it was a real pleasure to hand over the backpacks to clearly smart, proud and determined young people.”