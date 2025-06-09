Romantic trip on open-top bus through the Peak District leads to marriage proposal for social-media influencer

Ant Daykin and Kerry Helen

A beautiful open-top bus ride through the Peak District has led to a romantic marriage proposal beside Mam Tor, overlooking the breathtaking Hope Valley – and the bride-to-be said yes!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ant Daykin, a social-media influencer with nearly 35,000 followers on his Trekking Exploration YouTube channel, and Kerry Helen took Chesterfield bus operator Stagecoach Yorkshire’s scenic Peak Sightseer to Mam Tor, one of the most beautiful spots in the region.

And while sitting on the top-deck of the bus, despite his nerves, Ant plucked up the courage to ask the question!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I use public transport quite often - a great deal are Stagecoach services - as I create videos for YouTube and social-media about walks and lost history. We travelled on the Sightseer twice last year, and since February I had the idea of proposing at the Mam Tor turning circle.

Ant Daykin and Kerry Helen

“I kept waiting for news that they would be running again and put my plan into action. It was a very nervous climb up Winnats Pass, sat upstairs knowing what I intended to do.

“The Peak Sightseer has become a favourite of ours and that is the perfect spot to do it. I even said to her we would get one of the buses for the wedding!”

The Peak Sightseer open-top bus season runs daily until 21 September, then weekends only from 27 September until 25 October. Red Route buses travel one way in a loop with stops including Chatsworth House, Pilsley for the Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, Hassop Station for the Monsal Trail, Bakewell, and Ashford in the Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Blue Route stops include: Chatsworth House, Baslow Nether End for Baslow Edge, Longshaw Lodge for Padley Gorge and the Longshaw Estate, Castleton for Peveril Castle and the breathtaking views of Winnats Pass, and Blue John Cavern for Mam Tor.

Ant Daykin and Kerry Helen

Day tickets are available for just £12 for Adults, £7 for Under-19’s and Concessions, and just £30 for a Group of up to five people. 48-hour tickets are only £22 for Adults and £55 for any Group of up to five people. You can buy Peak Sightseer tickets from your driver. Under-5's and well-behaved dogs travel free.

Customers with a valid ticket to Chatsworth House or gardens, farmyard and playground can get £5 off a Group day or 48-hour ticket.

Find out more about Ant’s YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/channel/UCL6BAVDccOWUt16LFzdv0LA