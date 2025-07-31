Rogue waste collector receives prison sentence following lengthy investigation after fly-tipping in Derbyshire

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A rogue waste collector has received an immediate prison sentence following a lengthy investigation by North East Derbyshire District Council.

Dwayne Simpson of Moor Crescent, Mosborough, initially plead not guilty to three offences including illegally depositing waste and failing to comply with notices requiring the production of a waste carrier licence, waste transfer notes and information relevant to the investigation.

On July 17 at Chesterfield Magistrate’s Court Mr Simpson was found guilty of all three offences and received an immediate custodial sentence of 13 weeks. The council also received costs of £4409.21 and a victim surcharge of £154. The victims received compensation of £140.

Mr Simpson operated a waste collection service advertised on social media. In March 2024 a vehicle was witnessed dumping waste on Gashouse Lane, Eckington by a member of the public. They obtained the vehicle registration and reported it to Environmental Health who launched an investigation.

Fly tipped waste

North East Derbyshire District Council were able to trace where the waste originated from after finding evidence in the accumulation linking it to properties in Sheffield. Mr Simpson had collected the waste from the properties and was paid £70 by each victim. He did not have the relevant waste carrier licence at the time.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, Cllr Stephen Pickering said: “This case will hopefully send a clear message: we will not tolerate illegal waste activity in North East Derbyshire. Rogue operators who ignore the law and blight our communities will be investigated and prosecuted.”

Further information can be found on our website www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk. If you wish to enquire about NEDDC's commercial waste collection service please call us on 01246231111.

