Roger Carrington remembered as new bird hide formally opens at Carsington Water

As part of a formal opening of the new Sheepwash hide at Carsington Water, Roger Carrington was honoured for his huge contribution to birding and the recording of birdlife at the reservoir.

Roger, who lived in Matlock and passed away in 2022, was Carsington Bird Club’s Recorder for more than a decade.

He spent many happy hours at the previous hide, binoculars and telescope at the ready, and on 23rd July a ribbon-cutting for its replacement was undertaken by Roger’s widow, Lilian, accompanied by daughter Helen.

They were able to see the plaque on the door of the hide, describing Roger’s key role, and enjoy the nearby bench which has also been dedicated to Roger’s memory.

Roger's widow Lilian and daughter Helen cutting the ribbon at the opening of the new hide

When it became clear that the old hide had had its day, plans were put in place to design and build a new one. Though Roger never saw these plans come to fruition, he would have been very happy with its successor, located in a prime position for viewing much of the reservoir.

Roger served as a member of the Carsington Bird Club committee for many years, advising on all aspects of birding, including breeding surveys, bird boxes and where to locate them, and habitat improvements, often working hand-in-hand with Severn Trent.

He edited and produced many of the detailed annual reports which serve as a permanent bird-related history across three decades at what is one of Derbyshire’s top wildlife and leisure activity sites.

Many people learned a great deal from Roger, whose calm personality and quiet demeanour encouraged them to ask questions (even obvious ones!) and take on board a little of his large fund of knowledge.

Enjoying the new bench dedicated to the memory of Roger Carrington

Carsington Bird Club was formed in 1992 when the construction of the reservoir was completed and first opened to the public.

The club holds monthly indoor meetings from September to March at the Carsington Water Visitor Centre, featuring superbly illustrated talks by guest speakers on birds and wildlife from all around the world.

It also organises a number walks and trips for members throughout the year to local sites in the Derbyshire area and to reserves a bit further afield.