Robin Hood theme at launch of showhome in Chellaston

There was a Robin Hood theme at the launch of two new showhomes at Chellaston Fold in Chellaston on Saturday (30 November).

The legend of the famous outlaw of English folklore has its roots in the region and so Ashberry Homes, which is part of Bellway, created a themed event for the official opening event.

The event featured a visit from ‘Robin Hood’ and visitors were able to see a Robin Hood-themed children’s bedroom in the Daisy showhome, where costumes were also available for children to dress up as Robin Hood. A four-bedroom Aster showhome was also unveiled during the day.

Rachel Marner, Sales Manager at Ashberry Homes, said: “The legend of Robin Hood is well known to all ages and Chellaston Fold is only around 30 miles from Sherwood Forest.

Robin Hood actor Christopher Commander and 12-year-old Harrison Marner at the Robin Hood-themed opening of the showhomes at Ashberry Homes’ Chellaston Fold development

“Visitors enjoyed the fun and we had lots of comments about the Robin Hood themed children’s bedroom which is a very imaginative addition to the showhome.”

Ashberry Homes is building a range of three, four, and five-bedroom houses at Chellaston Fold, with a range of properties currently available to reserve.