Rob will celebrate 50th birthday by taking part in Cardiff half marathon

Inspirational fundraiser Rob Tiffney will celebrate his 50th birthday in fine style on Sunday – by taking part in the Cardiff Half on behalf of the MND community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just six weeks after completing an epic 5,000 miles in 500 days challenge which saw him raise more than £50,000 for the MND Association, Rob, from Sandiacre will travel to Cardiff this weekend to take part in the 13.1 mile event.

Rather than celebrate his half-century with a party, Rob said he was determined to carry on raising vital funds and awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) – a condition which affects around 5,000 people in the UK at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I didn’t really want a party so there is no better way for me to celebrate my 50th than by taking part in the Cardiff Half in support of the MND community. I’ve never taken part in this event before so I’m really looking forward to it – we’ll be travelling down on Friday so we can do some sight-seeing first before taking part in the Cardiff Half on Sunday.”

Rob Tiffney, who will celebrate his 50th birthday on Sunday by taking part in the Cardiff Half.

Having been inspired by rugby league legend Rob Burrow CBE, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and died in 2024 aged just 41, Rob started fundraising for the Association in 2023. In April 2024 when he launched his 5,000 miles in 500 days challenge which saw him walk 5,000 miles dressed head to toe in the Association’s orange and blue. The challenge ended in August when he walked 77 miles from his home in Nottinghamshire to Headingley Stadium in Leeds, the place where Rob Burrow played for much of his career.

Rob explained: “The response to the challenge has been extraordinary. I’ve had so many messages from people on social media who have said some amazing things and have supported with donations.

“It has been an incredible experience and it won’t stop here!”

For more information about Rob or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/page/rob-tiffney-5000miles4mnd or for more information about MND and the work of the MND Association, visit www.mndassociation.org