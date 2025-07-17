Road maintenance top priority for £41 million investment programme in county’s roads and transport

Major new maintenance and transport schemes worth up to £41 million to repair the county’s roads, tackle surface water flooding, improve pavements and reduce traffic congestion will be discussed by County Councillors at next week’s Cabinet meeting (Thursday, 24 July).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025/26 budget for the county’s road maintenance programme, funded by the Department for Transport, totals £37 million - £13.8 million more than the county council expected.

Almost two thirds of the maintenance funding - £24 million - has been earmarked for road repair schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will be targeted at key ‘A’, ‘B’ and residential roads across the county to fix potholes and to repair and resurface roads.

We're investing £41 million in local roads and transport.

Major repairs to the county’s roads this summer include:

a major £3.6 million surface dressing programme, at 57 sites across Derbyshire

micro asphalt repairs to 79 residential roads at a cost of £930,000

patching work to repair roads ahead of next year’s surface dressing programme at 111 sites across the county

the annual dual carriageway repair and tidy programme at 27 ‘A’ roads across Derbyshire.

Councillor Charlotte Hill, Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways Assets and Transport said: “Potholes and road maintenance are a number one priority for local people, and our administration.

“Our commitment to improve our roads is backed with a major investment this year of £24 million in repairs, as part of the wider £41 million transport investment programme.

“We’ve already got 22 pothole teams working across the county with plans for an additional four teams to join them, helping us to fix us to fix up to 1,400 potholes every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This money marks a start towards tackling significant under investment in our road network and infrastructure for many, many years, but more money will be needed from central Government and our Mayor and I will be making the case to champion Derbyshire at every opportunity.”

Projects included in the programme have been carefully selected to reflect feedback from local people, councillors, and surveys carried out to check the condition of roads and pavements, to help make sure work is prioritised to fix well used roads, in a poor state of repair.

How the money will be spent to maintain Derbyshire’s roads and transport network in 2025/26

Road maintenance repairs £24.2 million 64.7% Pavements £2.769 million 7.4% Drainage and flood relief schemes £423,000 1.1% Bridges, retaining walls and highway boundary structures £1.425 million 3.8% Landslip site investigations and temporary solutions £1.025 million 2.7% Signs, lines and signals £660,000 1.8% Street lighting £450,000 1.2% Public rights of way £315,000 0.8% Cycle routes £20,000 0.1% Greenways £283,000 0.8% Contingency to cover unexpected issues like inflation, emergencies etc £5.873 million 15.7% Total £37.503 million

New schemes to improve travel and transport across Derbyshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congestion management schemes including new signing, better lighting and pedestrian crossings. £1.070 million 29.1% Key Cycle Network investment to support the development of recreational cycle routes across the county. £550,000 15% Local cycling and walking routes. £30,000 0.8% Bus and travel to work scheme improvements including long term, low-cost moped hire, bus shelters and bus arrival/departure information at stops. £910,000 24.8% Road safety including crash barriers, drainage improvements and interactive speed warning signs £762,000 20.8% Air quality. £195,000 5.3% Contingency to cover unexpected issues like inflation, weather related emergencies etc. £154,000 4.2% Total £3.671 million Grand total £41.174 million

To report a pothole or any other fault on the road including a damaged road sign or faulty traffic light, please visit derbyshire.gov.uk/reportit

To find out details about any current or forthcoming roadworks in the county, including schedules and diversion routes, visit one.network/uk/derbyshire