Road improvements at J28 of the M1 could boost the surrounding economy

New figures released today by Midlands Connect and Natalie Fleet MP show that within three miles of Junction 28 of the M1, strategic companies collectively support over 43,000 jobs and generate more than £10.5 billion in annual turnover.

Midlands Connect’s Roads Programme Lead, Swati Mittal, said investment in road upgrades could help ‘boost’ the area’s economic growth.

Advanced Manufacturing and Retail are the dominant sectors, accounting for the largest shares of employment and economic output. This sector alone contributes over £1.6 billion in turnover and employs more than 10,000 people, highlighting the area's role as a hub for manufacturing and supply chain activity.

Retail also plays a major role, contributing nearly £6.7 billion in turnover and supporting 16,900 jobs, showing how the corridor also serves regional consumer markets. The concentration of logistics and business services shows the importance of fast, reliable links to the wider motorway network.

This concentration of industry and retail sector hubs underscores the need for reliable connectivity to sustain business operations, freight logistics, and access to skilled labour.

Data released today in May showed that by 2035, due to the economic success of the area, there could be 81,830 extra trips a week using Junction 28, even though the junction is at 107% capacity in the morning rush hour.

Midlands Connect, Roads Programme Lead, Swati Mittal, said: “With over 43,000 jobs and £10.5 billion turnover concentrated within just 3 miles, junction 28 enables national and international connectivity for key industries.

“Investment to address congestion, improve journey reliability, and unlock capacity will support manufacturing competitiveness, supply chain efficiency, and enable planned growth in housing and employment in the region.”

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet, the Parliamentary Champion for Junction 28, said: “These figures show how critical making improvements at junction 28 is for employment and the economy.

"People in Bolsover and beyond need to be able to travel to and from their jobs in this area without sitting in congestion and businesses need to get goods in and out of their sites without unnecessary delays.

“I will continue to push for the improvements that we need.”