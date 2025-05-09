Riverdale Care Home marks 80th Anniversary of VE Day with wartime-themed celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and colleagues at Riverdale Care Home in Chesterfield marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a celebration as memorable and moving as the one held in 1945.

The home was transformed with vibrant decorations reminiscent of wartime Britain, creating a festive and heartfelt atmosphere for all who attended.

Colleagues embraced the spirit of the era, donning ‘land girl’ themed outfits in honour of the women who served on the home front during the war.

The celebration was brought to life by local performer Sarah Bownes from ‘The Daisy Belles’, who captivated the audience with live renditions of beloved songs from the 1940s and 1950s.

That was not all – the catering team at Riverdale put on a grand spread, featuring Union Jack cakes, canapes, and a variety of traditional treats.

Adding a poignant touch to the event, the home played Sir Winston Churchill’s historic VE Day speech. Denise West, Home Manager at Riverdale, shared the emotional impact of the moment: ‘It was a poignant moment for us all. We feel that celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day is of vast importance to both the people we care for and the team who care for them. We stand united to show that we have not forgotten – and will never let future generations forget the sacrifices made for our freedom. Doing this with a smile on our faces and, at times, a tear in our eyes makes our work so meaningful. We stand united and will never forget.’

Shirley, who lives at the home, thoroughly enjoyed the celebration and was even crowned the dancer of the event.

The day was filled with laughter, music, and remembrance – a fitting tribute to those who gave so much, and a reminder of the strength and spirit of generations past.

Riverdale Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and the North of England.

Celebrations like this VE Day party is typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives; with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.