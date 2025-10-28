Rivendell View Care Home welcomes the local community to weekly coffee mornings

HC-One’s Rivendell View Care Home in Stoke Bardolph, Nottingham, is delighted to welcome local residents to its weekly Coffee Morning events, held every Friday from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

Everyone is invited to come along, enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee and a slice of homemade cake, and spend a couple of relaxing hours in the company of friendly faces. Whether you’re a neighbour, a relative, or simply someone looking to meet new people, Rivendell View’s doors are open to all.

The coffee mornings have quickly become a highlight of the week for residents and visitors alike. The events provide a chance to connect with others in the community, enjoy laughter and conversation, and experience the warm, welcoming atmosphere that Rivendell View is known for.

The team at Rivendell View Care Home are passionate about creating meaningful connections and fostering a sense of belonging both inside the home and within the wider community. Visitors will also have the opportunity to take a look around the home and see the excellent facilities and beautiful setting that make Rivendell View such a special place to live and work.

Rivendell View is proud to be part of HC-One’s network of over 280 care homes across the UK, where residents can embrace a welcoming, supportive community. This autumn – a season of warmth, comfort, and togetherness, new residents can take advantage of a special offer: four weeks for the price of three when joining before 30th November 2025.

To find out more about life at Rivendell View, or to arrange a visit, please go to: Rivendell View - Care Home in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire | HC One

Cara Stockill, Home Manager at HC-One’s Rivendell View Care Home, said: “We’re so proud to host our weekly coffee mornings here at Rivendell View. It’s a lovely way to bring people together, our residents really enjoy meeting new faces, and it’s wonderful to see friendships form over a shared cup of coffee and a slice of cake. We want everyone to feel welcome, whether they’re visiting loved ones or simply popping in for a chat. Community is at the heart of everything we do here.”