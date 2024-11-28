Ripley Hospital volunteer clocks up 50 years NHS volunteering

John Briggs, treasurer of Ripley Hospital’s League of Friends, was honoured for 50 years of volunteering service at the league’s 2024 annual general meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marked a remarkable half-century since John first accepted the voluntary unpaid role, and in all that time his commitment has been unwavering, even organising his holidays around committee meetings.

Lifelong Ripley resident John retired from his professional role in accountancy for the Cooperative in 2007 but has no plans to step back from his volunteering role and remains strongly attached to Ripley Hospital and the League of Friends, as just “part of what I do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past 24 years the league has funded improvement projects at Ripley Hospital totalling over £2 million. At the league’s AGM John was presented with a cake, a gardening voucher and thank-you card from the league’s committee and members.

John pictured with his wife Pam Briggs.

Mel Curd, associate director of corporate governance for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the services at Ripley Hospital, attended on behalf of the Trust Board to present the hospital report and thank the league. Mel presented John with a framed long service certificate and with a bouquet of flowers for John’s wife Pam.