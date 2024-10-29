Ripley Care Home goes all out for Halloween

Residents and families at Ripley Care Home in King William are in for an extra spooky treat this Halloween as the home has pulled out all the stops to create a thrilling experience for everyone.

Led by Activity Coordinator Toni, along with the enthusiastic involvement of the residents themselves, the care home has been completely transformed into a haunted haven.

From eerie decorations to ghostly lighting, the front of the home is sure to send shivers down the spine of all who stop by. The residents have been actively participating in the preparations, adding their own personal touches to make this Halloween one to remember.

The staff and residents at King William are proud to have created such a memorable display and have loved demonstrating the creativity that thrives within their care home.