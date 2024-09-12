Ripley Care colleagues shortlisted for major award

Two colleagues from Yarningdale care home in Ripley are celebrating after being named finalists in the prestigious national Nursing Times Workforce Awards 2024.

Jenna Stocks and Alison Walvin have both been recognised in this year’s awards, which shine a light on exceptional health and social workers who go above and beyond and set new standards of excellence in their field.

Jenna Stocks, Registered Nurse at Yarningdale, has been shortlisted for a brand new award category celebrating the contributions of those in the beginning of their nursing career. The ‘Preceptee of the Year’ award highlights newly registered nurses, midwives and nursing associates who have excelled during their first year in clinical practice.

Jenna was nominated for the award by her Yarningdale colleagues, who described her as consistently “professional, caring, compassionate, and enthusiastic” and a “great role model.”

After initially joining Exemplar Health Care on a student nurse placement, Jenna moved into a full-time nursing position at Yarningdale, where she has played a crucial role in the home’s move from paper-based to digital care plans.

Jenna Stocks, Registered Nurse at Yarningdale, said:

“I am so pleased to have been shortlisted for Preceptee of the Year. When I first got my placement, I was apprehensive about working in a care home. But Alison and the team have shown me the ropes and really created a great environment for the whole team and the people we support!

“I’ve worked alongside the most amazing colleagues. Everyone has been so welcoming, kind, calm and friendly, and have given me every learning opportunity possible.”

Alison Walvin, Home Manager at Yarningdale, has been shortlisted for Manager of the Year, a category that aims to recognise excellent team leaders who are committed to nurturing and supporting their colleagues.

Alison’s exceptional leadership has created a positive culture where people at the nurse-led service can thrive. Alison has supported several team members, including Jenna, in their career progression journeys, strengthening the future of Yarningdale’s nursing workforce.

Colleagues nominated Alison for her “positive energy” which she brings to the home, and say she “will do anything to make sure that dreams are not only achieved but exceeded.”

Alison’s incredible leadership has supported people like Neil, a resident at Yarningdale who arrived after his previous nursing home placement had broken down. Thanks to the Yarningdale team and Alison’s leadership, Neil’s quality of life has dramatically improved, and he is looking forward to a bright future.

Yarningdale care home supports adults living with dementia, complex mental health needs and neuro-disabilities including brain injuries and Huntington’s disease. It is part of Exemplar Health Care, one of the country’s leading nursing care providers for adults living with complex and high acuity needs.

Alison Walvin, Home Manager at Yarningdale, said:

“It’s such an honour to have been shortlisted for Manager of the Year at the Nursing Times Workforce Awards, and I’m so pleased that Jenna has been recognised for her passion and talent too. I am incredibly proud of the leadership skills I have been able to develop in my career with the support of Exemplar Health Care.

“Not only is this an incredibly special achievement for me, but it also reflects the fantastic journey that all of us at Yarningdale have been on and what a brilliant environment we have created at the home.”

The Nursing Times Workforce Awards will take place on Thursday 28 November 2024 at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.