Ripley accountant to host accountancy apprenticeship drop in

By Kevin Drew
Contributor
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 15:44 BST
Ascentant Accountancy Ripley
Ripley based Accountant, Ascentant Accountancy, are hosting a Drop In event with EMA Training on Wednesday 23rd July to give an insight into Apprenticeships and working within an Accountancy practice.

Open between 10am and Midday, the event is aimed at School Leavers or Parents of School Leavers who are curious about Apprenticeships.

Local Apprenticeship Training Provider, EMA Training will be on hand to explain how Apprenticeships work, the benefits and the opportunities available.

Ascentant Accountancy will have former Apprentices in attendance to explain their career path and provide access to its team to explain what it is like working within an Accountancy practice.

There is no need to register, just turn up between 10am and Midday on Wednesday 23rd July.

Ascentant Accountancy Director, Kevin Drew said "We are proud to support Apprenticeships and we have launched many successful careers with former Apprentices going on to high level in Industry, launching their own Businesses and even becoming rival Accountants.

We have a great relationship with EMA Training and we both look forward to welcoming potential Apprentices to find out more about the Apprenticeship Career Path".

