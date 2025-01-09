Right at Home Derby launches free Warm Space event for local residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local homecare provider, Right at Home Derby, is offering a welcome space for residents to keep warm and make new connections this winter.

The free event, ‘A Warm Space’, is open every Friday morning at Willington Village Hall, welcoming all members of the community to enjoy hot and cold refreshments and a friendly chat in a comfortable environment.

Launched in November, A Warm Space will also be providing fun and engaging activities from this month, at no cost to attendees.

John Houghton, Owner of Right at Home Derby, said: “A Warm Space has been a wonderful hub for bringing the local community together, creating connections, and building friendships.

Attendee Jeanne Poyser (right) with a Right at Home volunteer.

“In the New Year, we’re excited to add table activities like adult colouring and a quiz to make it an even more welcoming and engaging place for everyone.”

Jeanne Poyser, 74, a regular attendee of the event, said: “I really enjoy my visits to this event. It enables me to get out of the house, socialise and make new connections.”

Fellow attendee and Right at Home Client, Janet Murcott, 85, added: “I attended A Warm Space last month and it was lovely seeing everyone looking so festive in their Christmas jumpers. Right at Home laid on hot drinks and warm mince pies. It was just wonderful. I’ll definitely be returning.”

Sponsored by Right at Home Derby, A Warm Space runs every Friday between 9.30am and 11:30am.

Right at Home Derby delivers quality care to adults living in their own homes, supporting them to live well and independently in familiar surroundings for as long as possible.