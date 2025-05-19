Revealed: East Midlands residents' secret summer BBQ party wishes

A new nationwide survey has revealed what East Midlands residents secretly want from summer BBQs, and it turns out burgers, bangers and some beats aren’t cutting it anymore.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, which was commissioned by housebuilder Avant Homes, found that nearly half of people living in East Midlands said BBQs are the best type of party to attend.

With an estimated 22.7 million UK households having access to a garden*, millions of BBQs will be sizzling across the country over the course of this summer and the pressure is on for hosts to deliver.

But, despite their huge popularity, four in ten (43 per cent) think most BBQs could do with a serious upgrade, calling for party themes, better entertainment, outdoor games and unusual food options.

Surprise findings - a survey by Avant Homes has revealed East Midlands resdents' secret summer BBQ party wishes

Hosting is heating up

The survey revealed a clear shift in what the East Midlands expects from a great BBQ gathering. Hosting one is no longer just about putting on a few sausages and hoping for sunshine.

It’s about creating an experience, with nearly a third of the region (27 per cent) saying the entertainment at a BBQ is more important than the food itself.

Party on

When asked what party theme they secretly hoped for at BBQs they attend, just over a quarter of those in East Midlands crowned beach parties and British street parties as the tied first choice (both 28 per cent). In third place, one in five (20 per cent) wanted an American cookout.

That’s entertainment

When it comes to live entertainment, a quarter of East Midlands residents (27 per cent) secretly want to turn up to a BBQ where karaoke is on offer, whilst one in four (26 per cent) hoped for a good laugh with a comedian.

In third place on the secret wish list was a celebrity impersonator, with 16 per cent hoping for some A-list impressions to go with their hot dogs.

Game changer

When it comes to outdoor games, seven in ten people living in the East Midlands secretly want to find some are available to play at BBQs they attend.

Generational favourites giant Jenga and giant Connect 4 were the most wanted games, with nearly a third (30 per cent each) secretly hoping to play.

Swingball wasn’t far behind, with one in four naming the family favourite as their game of choice.

Beyond the burgers

Food, of course, remains central to the BBQ experience, but guests are becoming more adventurous and there’s a growing appetite for the unusual.

While traditional staples still have their place, the survey found that many people living in the East Midlands secretly want to try more adventurous options.

Buffalo (23 per cent), wild boar (23 per cent) and ostrich (20 per cent) emerged at the top of guests’ lists of unusual meats they would secretly like to try, suggesting hosts might want to re-think the usual offerings.

Vegetable and fruit choices for BBQs are evolving too with the region revealing their secret cravings. Sweet potato was wanted by nearly four in ten people (36 per cent) followed by avocado (21 per cent) and, surprisingly, leeks (19 per cent).

Fresh ideas

Commenting on the findings, Avant Homes group marketing manager, Louise Lawrence Flynn, said, “BBQ parties have long been a hugely popular staple of a British summer, but our research shows expectations are clearly evolving.

“People want more than just good food, they’re looking for memorable experiences, playful entertainment, out of the ordinary food and need spaces that work for hosting.

“As a housebuilder, we create homes that provide people with the indoor and outdoor space to enjoy entertaining and to create wonderful memories. We hope our survey provides people with some fresh and fun ideas to make their summer BBQ parties an unforgettable experience for all who attend.”

