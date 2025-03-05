Retired solicitor urges local firms to offer Wills advice and support local hospice

With more than 7,500 Wills written throughout her 40-year legal career, Jayne Smith understands the critical importance of having a Will in place. She is urging local law firms to lend their expertise in support of Treetops Hospice.

Since retiring from Rothera Bray in 2023, Jayne, 65, has been sharing some of her more unusual anecdotes in a free talk - ‘Confessions of a Probate Lawyer’ - hosted by local charity, Treetops Hospice.

Jayne is urging other solicitor firms to support the end-of-life charity by offering free advice, discounted, or free Wills for Treetops Hospice supporters.

Jayne said:

Jayne Smith, retired solicitor

“All solicitors know there is no better way to make things easier for your loved ones when you die, than to have a Will in place.

“Treetops likes to thank and acknowledge their supporters by offering them free or discounted advice on making a simple Will for the first time, or amending a Will. Local probate solicitors can help by giving just a few hours of their skills and expertise each year.”

Rebecca Lee-Jones, Treetops Senior Relationship Manager – Individual Giving said:

“Gifts left in Wills to the hospice are vital and help to provide end-of-life nursing care for up to two in five of our patients.

“To help our supporters plan their final wishes - which could include leaving a legacy to Treetops - we need help from local solicitors. Please get in touch if you could help by offering preferential or free Will writing rates for our supporters.”

To find out more, contact Rebecca at [email protected] or call 0115 949 1264.

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.