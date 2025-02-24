Retired solicitor shares anecdotes to highlight the importance of writing a Will

After helping to write over 7,500 Wills during her 40-year career, retired probate solicitor, Jayne Smith, knows just what can happen if people don’t put their affairs in order before they die.

Since retiring from Rothera Bray in 2023, Jayne, 65, has been sharing her unusual anecdotes in a free talk hosted by local charity, Treetops Hospice.

During ‘Confessions of a Probate Lawyer’, Jayne looks back over her career and shares anonymous examples of the outcomes of having no Will, or a poorly-written Will.

“For me, there is no better way to make things easier for your loved ones when you die, than to have a Will in place,” Jayne, from Nottingham, explains.

Jayne Smith, retired solicitor

“If you don't make a Will, then you have no say in who gets what when you're gone. The Government decides for you.

“There’s also a common misconception that if you’re married, your spouse will automatically inherit everything when you die. This is not always true.”

Jayne’s talk is one of several free resources offered by Treetops Hospice to help people write or update their Will. Gifts left in Wills for the hospice help provide end-of-life nursing care for up to two in five of their Hospice at Home patients.

Rebecca Lee-Jones, Treetops Senior Relationship Manager – Individual Giving said:

“As your local hospice, we know that making a Will is one of the best things you can do for your family. It means that, after your death, your wishes are clear.

“We can support you, whether you’re just starting to think about your final wishes, or if you’re making or updating your Will because of changes in your life. We have a free ‘Will Support Booklet’ which includes a Wills checklist to help start you thinking about the important things you need to consider.”

To find out more about Jayne’s talk or request your free copy of the Will Support Booklet, head to www.treetops.org.uk/makeawill or call 0115 949 1264.

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need and welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate