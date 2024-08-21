Retired Buxton master chef and chocolatier wins World Chelsea Bun award
Robert Stordy who was lecturer at the University of Derby, Buxton Campus entered the competition this year and scooped the top award.
Robert said: "The theme for this year was florals, so I created sour cherry, Tonka bean, pistachio Chelsea buns decorated with marzipan cherry blossom."
A spokesperson for the Chelsea Bun awards said we were delighted to announce that Robert Stordy is the outright winner of the adult category of the live tasting World Chelsea Bun Awards 2024 hosted by Partidges of Chelsea.
There were many fantastic entries and the judges who included Lady Frederick Windsor and Jane Asher, who are both Patrons of The Children’s Surgery Foundation, Munther and Joe Haddad, as well as John Shepherd,
