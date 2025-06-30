Restored Medieval Stained Glass returns to North East Derbyshire

St John’s Parish Church, Dronfield, is welcoming back its breathtaking 13th-century stained glass windows, following months of meticulous restoration work by Holy Well Glass from Somerset.

The historic windows – among the finest examples of medieval stained glass in northern England – have spent the past few months undergoing specialist conservation work to restore their original beauty and colour. The reinstallation process has been taking place over the past few days as the windows have been carefully lifted back into place.

Specialist stone masons, Pinnacle Conservation Ltd of York, have been on hand to support the delicate operation, ensuring the glass is returned with the utmost care and precision.

The windows in the Grade I listed building suffered major pigment loss since they were partly conserved in the 1970s and 1980s in an operation that included protecting them with Perspex which masked their true colour.

Working on the re-installation process

The new conversation process has seen the Perspex removed and their original colour restored.

The £179,541 project has been funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and has also included research into the church’s history, the production of new interpretative materials, and the creation of volunteering opportunities for local people.

Sue Murphy, Church DPC Project Co-ordinator, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see this next phase begin. These windows are not only stunning works of art – they are a vital part of our town’s heritage. After months of careful conservation, seeing them return home is a proud moment for everyone involved.”

Stained glass windows were an essential tool in teaching the poor about God and moral values hundreds of years ago. The windows at St John the Baptist, Dronfield feature many animal images seen as ‘God’s messengers,’ representing a wide range of human characteristics, both good and bad and are referred to as ‘grotesques’.

Local schools and community groups have also participated in the project, using the windows to help pupils learn about art and art history. A rededication is planned to celebrate their re-installation alongside a display and new printed materials in the forthcoming months.