Resolution Together: Nelsons offers alternative model to support family disputes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading East Midlands law firm Nelsons has committed to supporting more amicable family disputes by offering the Resolution Together model, which allows one lawyer to support one couple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alternative approach from Resolution – a national organisation of family law professionals - aims to help reduce conflict, streamline processes, and focus on mutually beneficial outcomes.

To qualify for the Resolution Together approach, solicitors must be specially trained by Resolution to ensure they can navigate the complexities of acting impartially while safeguarding each client’s interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelsons is one of only a handful of firms in the East Midlands region to offer the service with partner and solicitor in the expert family team, Emma Davies completing the training.

Emma Davies, Nelsons

Emma said: “Family law disputes can be some of the most emotionally and financially taxing experiences for individuals and families.

“Whether it’s divorce, separation, or arrangements for children, these disputes often require sensitive handling to minimise conflict and promote amicable resolutions. In England and Wales, the traditional approach to resolving family disputes has involved each party instructing their own solicitor.

“The innovative Resolution Together model is a service we are proud to offer at Nelsons. While the one couple, one lawyer approach can be undertaken by any solicitor, the Resolution training ensures solicitors are aware of the regulatory and safeguarding issues that can arise in dealing with two clients. It also helps to recognise any potential domestic abuse issues or imbalances of power that may mean that the process is not suitable or needs to be more closely managed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once both parties agree to proceed, the process begins with an assessment of suitability, ensuring trust and a commitment to cooperation. In divorce or separation, there is an exchange of financial information, with the solicitor’s guidance and legal advice. Together, the couple works with their lawyer to reach, draft and finalise legally binding agreements that address issues like property division, child arrangements, and financial settlements. This is then submitted to court, if necessary.

By enabling one solicitor to guide and advise both parties, it offers a cost-effective, efficient, and less adversarial alternative to traditional methods. While it is not suitable for all cases, it provides a valuable option for families seeking a cooperative and respectful resolution to their disputes.

“The Resolution Together model reflects a broader shift in family law towards reducing confrontation and promoting amicable solutions,” Emma concluded.

“By focusing on collaboration and mutual respect, it aligns with the principles of the Family Procedure Rules and the emphasis on alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Parents are encouraged to prioritise the best interests of children, and both parties often feel more empowered from shaping the outcome - reducing the likelihood of resentment or dissatisfaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a time when the family court system is under increasing strain, this model also provides a practical solution to reducing the burden on the courts while ensuring parties achieve fair and workable outcomes.”

For more information advice on any divorce-related matter or family law-related queries, please visit: www.nelsonslaw.co.uk/personal-legal-services/family-law-solicitors

To contact Emma Davies about Resolution Together, visit www.nelsonslaw.co.uk/people/emma-davies/