Residents in Heath get access to a life-saving defibrillator

A community access defibrillator has been installed outside a Rykneld customer’s home.

Wendy Smalley, Rykneld Homes resident and Heath and Holmewood Parish Councillor suggested the lifesaving device be installed outside her home following difficulties in finding other suitable locations in the village.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest. There is a network of community devices installed up and down the country.Rykneld Homes supported the request and our operatives installed the electrical supply and defibrillator wall cabinet.

The defibrillator in place on the external wall on the property in Heath for the use of the community.

Mrs Smalley said: “These devices can be the difference when someone is in cardiac arrest so when we were struggling to find somewhere to locate it I was more than happy to suggest my home.

“When I contacted Rykneld to put the idea forward, the team couldn’t have been more helpful.

“Hopefully it offers the community comfort knowing it is nearby.”

Alan Dudhill, Senior Surveyor at Rykneld Homes, added: “We were delighted to facilitate the request for the defibrillator to be installed in the heart of the community.

Mrs Smalley and Rykneld Homes operatives who installed the community defibrillator on the external wall of her home.

“We hope that it is never needed but we hope that the local residents will find comfort in having it there.”

Community Public Access Defibrillators can play a very important role in helping to save lives if someone is in cardiac arrest whilst waiting for medical help to arrive.

To access a Community Public Access Defibrillator, you should always call 999 in the first instance who will be able to provide you with the code to open the defibrillator wall cabinet and access the defibrillator.