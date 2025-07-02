Residents at Swadlincote care home enjoy visit from MP

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 09:23 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 09:28 BST
MP for South Derbyshire, Samantha Niblett at HC-One’s Cadley Hill View Care Home enjoying a slice of cakeplaceholder image
MP for South Derbyshire, Samantha Niblett at HC-One’s Cadley Hill View Care Home enjoying a slice of cake
HC-One’s Cadley Hill View Care Home in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, was visited on Friday 27th June by MP for South Derbyshire, Samantha Niblett.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Samantha Niblett, and chatting to her about what life is like at Cadley Hill View Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Swadlincote community. MP, Samantha Niblett enjoyed afternoon tea with residents using the home’s China tea set where there was a selection of tea, coffee and cupcakes to choose from. MP, Samantha Niblett shared and chatted to residents about her experience as an MP.

MP Samantha Niblett enjoyed a tour round the 66 bedded residential, and residential dementia care home, including the hairdressing salon, cinema, tearoom, sky bar, lounge, relaxing bathrooms with specialist assisted baths, spacious bedrooms with fitted furniture and ensuite facilities with flat screen smart TVs, telephone points and mini fridges with beautiful gardens where the residents have the opportunity to maintain their own section of the garden if they wish to.

David Godrich, Home Manager at HC-One’s Cadley Hill View Care Home, commented:

Adam Pritchard-Gordon, Front of House Manager at HC-One’s Cadley Hill View Care Home with MP for South Derbyshire, Samantha Niblett and Julie Pritchard, Activities Coordinatorplaceholder image
Adam Pritchard-Gordon, Front of House Manager at HC-One’s Cadley Hill View Care Home with MP for South Derbyshire, Samantha Niblett and Julie Pritchard, Activities Coordinator

“We were delighted to welcome MP Samantha Niblett to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

