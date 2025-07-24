Residents at Ilkeston care home enjoy visit from MP

Adam Thompson, Member of Parliament for Erewash with colleagues from HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home

HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was visited on Friday 18th July by MP for Erewash, Adam Thompson.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Adam Thompson, and chatting to him about what life is like at Victoria Park Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Ilkeston community.

MP Adam Thompson enjoyed a tour round the 27 bedded residential and nursing care home, including the hair salon, lounge, quiet room, ensuite bedrooms and gardens.

Letitia White, Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Adam Thompson to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Adam Thompson, Member of Parliament for Erewash, said: “It was great to get to look around Victoria Park Care Home and have a sit-down meeting with managers, speak to some of the front-line carers and of course a few of Victoria Park’s residents.

“It was very exciting to hear about forthcoming planned upgrades in the care home, both imminent and planned for the future, and I would love to come back soon to see them when completed.”

Adam is planning to return to Victoria Park Care Home in the near future once the home’s refurbishment is complete to view the newly decorated facilities as well as to have a meet and greet with those in the home and the local community who would like to visit the home for a coffee and refreshments.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.