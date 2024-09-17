Research reveals hidden history of Calke Abbey in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Research sheds new light on the rise of Victorian Dissenters in Derbyshire at Calke Abbey

New research into National Trust properties has revealed the hidden stories behind Calke Abbey in Derbyshire – including a snapshot of the lives of an early Dissenter community.

The history of the Peace family, who lived and worked at Calke Abbey since the 1700s, was revealed by researchers at Findmypast to descendant Sandy Ball, who was unaware of her family’s connection to the site, as part of the upcoming season of the podcast Step Into the Past, which launches on 9th September 2024.

While their story seemed typical of the thousands of skilled workers at country estates, researchers discovered that groom Francis Peace and his wife Jane were some of the first members of the Baptist congregation in Ticknall – examples of Victorian ‘Dissenters’, Protestants who refused to conform to the tenets of the Church of England.

The first Baptist congregation in the UK was founded in 1612 in London and saw exponential growth in the 1800s as poor industrial working conditions and increased literacy led to more working class people turning away from the ‘established’ church. Seventy churches were active by 1817, particularly in the Midlands in rural towns that were expanding due to the Industrial Revolution.

The research also revealed that the Peace’s Baptist community in Ticknall, formed around 1795, was not welcomed locally. A newspaper report from 1827 recorded an incident where three men broke up a Baptist service at the Ticknell chapel by force. Fascinatingly, they were then made by judges – including an ancestor to Oswald Mosley – to issue a public apology in the local newspaper, the Derby Mercury. Despite this, the congregation thrived, and at least two subsequent generations of the Peace family go on to have their births registered at the local Baptist church according to the historical records.

Sadly, however, the Peace’s Baptist faith was also disregarded by the estate owners. When Jane Peace died in 1824, she was buried at the Baptist Chapel. Francis continued to live and work at Calke Abbey as a groom, and became a highly respected servant of the Harper Crewe family, Baronets in residence at the property. His death at Calke Abbey in 1855, aged 80 years old, was reported in the Derby Mercury, and Sir John Harper Crewe, paid for and erected a tombstone for Peace next to the family plot in the Church of England grounds. However, this meant that sadly Francis and his wife Jane were not laid to rest together at the Baptist Chapel.

The Peace family remained entwined with Calke Abbey for generations to follow, with a descendent in 1891 given lodgings and employment at Ticknall Lodge, seemingly an example of the Calke Abbey family looking after and rewarding their working community for years of dedicated service.

Jen Baldwin, Research Specialist at Findmypast, says:

"The story of the Peace family at Calke Abbey offers a fascinating glimpse into the resilience of Victorian Dissenters in Derbyshire and the amazing untold stories that can be discovered at National Trust sites. There are so many family stories like these yet to be discovered, that enrich our understanding of broader social movements and change. Through the 'Step into the Past' podcast, we are bringing these hidden narratives to light, showing how the past continues to resonate in the present and encouraging people to look into their own family story."

Suzannah Lipsomb, award-winning TV historian and author, and host of the Step into the Past podcast, says:

“I’m delighted to launch the new season of Step into the Past, bringing the Peace’s family history to light. Generations of people lived and worked at National Trust properties, like Calke Abbey, and our research using Findmypast’s extensive records has uncovered the rich details of their lives and revealed unknown stories about these places. If you love Who Do You Think You Are?, this is the podcast for you – listen wherever you get your podcasts.”

Calke Abbey, now a Grade I listed country house, is one of several National Trust properties highlighted in the Step Into the Past podcast, which dives into the lives of the individuals who made it possible for these buildings and estates to function.

Listeners can download season 2 of Step Into the Past wherever they get their podcasts, or visit: www.findmypast.co.uk/page/podcast