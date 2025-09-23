Renishaw Hall & Gardens achieves record-breaking score in Visit England inspection

This exceptional result places Renishaw Hall & Gardens at the pinnacle of national visitor experiences and comes on the heels of a 2024 Visit England Food & Drink Accolade, further reinforcing its reputation for excellence.

Following this year’s inspection, the Hall has also been nominated for further accolades, celebrating its dedication to excellent quality and service.

Hall & Visitor Manager Carrie-Anne Burton expressed her delight at the recognition: “We are absolutely thrilled and so incredibly proud of our whole team. This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment, passion, and professionalism shown by everyone here at Renishaw. It is a testament to our united drive to provide an exceptional visitor experience.”

Renishaw Hall & Gardens is not just a place to visit—it is a story woven over generations. From its deep-rooted heritage to its vibrant community atmosphere, the Hall continues to thrive as a destination built on family values, community spirit, and a shared passion for history and hospitality.

Whether exploring Renishaw’s award-winning gardens, enjoying locally sourced food, Renishaw’s very own vineyard and award-winning English wine or discovering centuries of heritage, Renishaw Hall & Gardens remains a uniquely special place—a hidden gem now officially recognised among the very best in England.

1 . Contributed Derbyshires hidden gem with stunning Italianate Gardens Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Sitwell family home for over 400 years Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Renishaw Hall was built in 1625 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Renishaw’s two lakes are a haven for wildlife Photo: Submitted Photo Sales