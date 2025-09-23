Renishaw Hall & Gardens achieves record-breaking score in Visit England inspection

By Alexandra Hayward
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 10:36 BST
Renishaw Hall & Gardens in Derbyshire has proudly achieved their highest overall score ever recorded in a Visit England inspection, receiving an outstanding overall score of 96%, with 100% scores in key categories including staff, cleanliness, and catering.

This exceptional result places Renishaw Hall & Gardens at the pinnacle of national visitor experiences and comes on the heels of a 2024 Visit England Food & Drink Accolade, further reinforcing its reputation for excellence.

Following this year’s inspection, the Hall has also been nominated for further accolades, celebrating its dedication to excellent quality and service.

Hall & Visitor Manager Carrie-Anne Burton expressed her delight at the recognition: “We are absolutely thrilled and so incredibly proud of our whole team. This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment, passion, and professionalism shown by everyone here at Renishaw. It is a testament to our united drive to provide an exceptional visitor experience.”

Renishaw Hall & Gardens is not just a place to visit—it is a story woven over generations. From its deep-rooted heritage to its vibrant community atmosphere, the Hall continues to thrive as a destination built on family values, community spirit, and a shared passion for history and hospitality.

Whether exploring Renishaw’s award-winning gardens, enjoying locally sourced food, Renishaw’s very own vineyard and award-winning English wine or discovering centuries of heritage, Renishaw Hall & Gardens remains a uniquely special place—a hidden gem now officially recognised among the very best in England.

Derbyshires hidden gem with stunning Italianate Gardens

1. Contributed

Derbyshires hidden gem with stunning Italianate Gardens Photo: Submitted

Sitwell family home for over 400 years

2. Contributed

Sitwell family home for over 400 years Photo: Submitted

Renishaw Hall was built in 1625

3. Contributed

Renishaw Hall was built in 1625 Photo: Submitted

Renishaw’s two lakes are a haven for wildlife

4. Contributed

Renishaw’s two lakes are a haven for wildlife Photo: Submitted

