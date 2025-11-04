Remembrance Day in Chesterfield

Chesterfield's Poppy Cascade

Chesterfield’s annual service of remembrance is an opportunity for the entire community to come together to remember those who gave so much for us all.

The service and parade will take place on Sunday 9 November from 2.30pm. There will be a service at St Mary and All Saints’ Church, the ‘Crooked Spire’, followed by a parade across the town centre before a short ceremony at the War Memorial outside the Town Hall.

There will also be a separate ceremony to mark Armistice Day outside the Town Hall on Tuesday 11 November from 10.55am.

Councillor Barry Dyke, the Mayor of Chesterfield, said: “This is the most important civic event of the year and is an opportunity for our community to remember those who gave so much for us all. There is a lot of work that goes into preparing for the parade and service – with local voluntary organisations and council teams working closely together - and it means a lot to see members of the community attend to support the parade and mark the occasion with the respect it deserves.”

Chesterfield’s stunning poppy cascade will once again take pride of place on the front of Chesterfield Town Hall ahead of the service by members of The Royal Engineers Association. The volunteers spend time every year caring for the cascade, making sure it is dry and safely stored and any repairs are carried out before it takes centre stage as a moving backdrop to the commemorations.

People will be able to see the poppy cascade in place on Chesterfield town Hall by Tuesday 4 November, weather permitting.

The church service on Sunday 9 November is open to all but anyone wishing to attend should arrive by 2pm to take their seat, as the church can become very busy.

After the service concludes at around 3pm there will be a parade from St Mary and All Saints’ Church, through Burlington Street, High Street, Glumangate onto Rose Hill.

The parade will be led by the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, together with other dignitaries from Derbyshire. They will be joined by members of the Armed Forces, ex-services organisations and uniformed youth organisations from Chesterfield.

At around 3.30pm there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial opposite the Town Hall on Rose Hill. The parade will then be dismissed at around 4pm.

On Tuesday 11 November there will be a service to mark Armistice Day at the War Memorial opposite the Town Hall on Rose Hill. With the Mayor, local dignitaries and school children in attendance.

This service will start at approximately 10.55am and last for 30 minutes - members of the public are welcome to attend.

Road closures will be in place on both Saturday 9 November and Tuesday 11 November so the events can safely take place.

Staveley Town Council will hold its annual Remembrance parade and service in Staveley on Sunday 9 November. The parade will leave Staveley Market Place at 10.30am and head for the Garden of Remembrance, where the service will take place come rain or shine at 10.45am.

Brimington Parish Council will hold their annual Remembrance parade and service in Brimington on Sunday 9 November. The parade will leave the Recreation Ground on Station Road at 1.45pm before a service in St Michael and All Angels Church at 2pm. The parade will then head to the Memorial Gates in Broom Gardens on Manor Road where there will be wreath laying and the Last Post at 3pm.