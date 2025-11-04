Remember, remember to stay safe this bonfire night, leading health and safety training company share critical bonfire and firework safety advice

High Speed Training shares essential safety advice for handling fireworks, bonfires, and sparklers to ensure a safe Bonfire Night for everyone.

With Bonfire Night celebrations planned for Wednesday, the 5th of November and the following weekend, High Speed Training, a leading provider of online health and safety courses, gives tips on ensuring events are memorable for the right reasons.

Fireworks and bonfires are an iconic part of the celebration, but they can be extremely dangerous if not managed correctly. High Speed Training stresses that, whether for Bonfire Night, Diwali, or New Year's Eve, anyone responsible for a display must understand how to handle explosives and fires safely.

Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning & Development at High Speed Training, said: “The risks associated with fireworks, bonfires, and even sparklers are significant, but they are also manageable. We urge anyone hosting a display to follow the Firework Code meticulously. Simple steps like planning your display, keeping a safe distance, supervising children, and never returning to a lit firework are essential to prevent devastating injuries."

The Firework Code: Top Priorities

Buy from a reputable shop: Only purchase fireworks that are UKCA marked (or CE marked) from a licensed seller.

Keep them boxed: Keep fireworks in a closed, fireproof box. Take them out one at a time.

Follow instructions: Read and follow the manufacturer's instructions for each firework.

Light at arm's length: Use a taper or safety lighter (not a match) to light fireworks at arm's length, then stand back immediately.

NEVER return to a lit firework: Even if it hasn’t gone off, do not go back to it. It could still explode.

Maintain a safe distance: Ensure spectators stand well back, behind a designated line or barrier.

Bonfire Safety

Choose a clear site: Build the bonfire well away from fences, sheds, trees, and buildings.

Check for wildlife: Before lighting, inspect the pile for hiding pets or wild animals, such as hedgehogs.

NEVER use accelerants: Do not use petrol, paraffin, or other flammable liquids to light the fire. Use domestic firelighters instead.

Keep water nearby: Have buckets of water or a connected hosepipe ready for emergencies.

Supervise at all times: Never leave a bonfire unattended.

Extinguish completely: After the event, thoroughly douse the bonfire with water to ensure all embers are fully extinguished before leaving it.

Sparkler Safety

Not for under-5s: Sparklers are extremely dangerous and should never be given to children under the age of five.

Wear gloves: When handling sparklers, always wear gloves.

Supervise children: Always supervise children closely.

Keep your distance: Don’t wave sparklers near other people.

Extinguish in water: Sparklers stay incredibly hot (up to 1600°C). Plunge them into a bucket of cold water after use.

Dr Anderson continues: “We also want to remind people of other crucial steps. It's vital that a sober adult is in charge of lighting the fireworks; never drink alcohol if you're managing the display. Remember, it's illegal for under-18s to carry fireworks in public, and there's a strict 11pm curfew for setting them off.

“Be a good neighbour by informing them in advance, and keep your pets safely indoors with the curtains closed and background noise on. Finally, for personal safety, tie back long hair near the bonfire, wear eye protection, and never throw discarded fireworks onto the flames, as they could still explode. Knowing the basics of treating a minor burn is also a sensible precaution.”

By taking these simple health and safety precautions, hosts and attendees can ensure their celebrations are enjoyable and, most importantly, free from accidents. A little preparation goes a long way in protecting friends and family.