Redbrik Team Run Chesterfield 10K For Local Charities

Start line for the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K

A team of seven runners from local estate agents Redbrik are running this year’s Chesterfield 10K in aid of the Redbrik Foundation.

Returning as headline sponsors of the event for 2025, the Redbrik Foundation supports several organisations each year, primarily seeking to enhance the lives of children and young people, the elderly or vulnerable and those with disabilities.

Since its establishment in 2020, the Foundation is proud to have donated tens of thousands to local charitable causes, including Ashgate Hospice, Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Cavendish Cancer Care, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, and St Luke’s Hospice.

This year, Redbrik is entering a team of seven runners into the event: Tom Field, Sarah McDonagh, Clayton Bissett, Ellie Kirby, Ben Hall, Hayley Kennedy and David Cooper.

From beginners to experienced runners, Redbrik’s team for this year's event is well underway with training and is looking forward to heading out onto the course on Sunday, May 11th.

On why he’s taking part in the 10K this year, Tom Field, Property Consultant at Redbrik, said: “The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K is more than just a race. It’s a fantastic event that brings the community together while raising vital funds for local charities through the Redbrik Foundation. Supporting a cause that genuinely makes a difference is something I’m very passionate about, so being part of this event and helping to boost its profile is fantastic.

“The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K has an incredible atmosphere, whether you’re chasing a PB or just soaking up the buzz, it’s an event that welcomes everyone. It keeps getting bigger and better each year, so if you’re thinking about giving it a go... do it and I’ll see you on the start line!”

During this year’s event, the Redbrik team is hoping to raise enough money to make a positive difference for each of the charities the Foundation supports across North Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

You can donate to the Redbrik runners participating in the Chesterfield 10K via JustGiving here:https://www.justgiving.com/page/redbrik10k?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL