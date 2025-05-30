Red Arrows to mark East Midlands Airport 60th anniversary with flypast at celebratory Aeropark Open Weekend

The world-famous Red Arrows will fly above East Midlands Airport in July as part of the airport’s diamond anniversary celebrations.

An extended weekend of family fun days is to take place to mark the 60th anniversary of the airport’s official opening by HRH the Duke of Edinburgh on July 21 1965 – and crowds are set to be treated to flypasts by not only the Red Arrows but also aircraft from the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight unit.

The airport is working in partnership with East Midlands Aeropark, the aviation museum and airport viewing area near Castle Donington, to host an open weekend on July 19, 20 and 21.

The Aeropark boasts a sizeable collection of heritage aircraft, some of which will be opened up for visitors for the fun days. Viewing mounds within the Aeropark provide a perfect vantage point to see aircraft landing, taxiing and taking off from East Midlands Airport’s runway – as well as the specially arranged flypasts.

The Red Arrows will carry out a flypast of the site on Sunday 20 July to delight crowds gathered at the Aeropark. There will also be flypasts of a Spitfire on the same day and a Dakota on Monday 21 July.

There will be games, food stalls, community stalls, a bouncy castle and children’s entertainment on the fun days, which will run from 10am to 6pm each day. Flypasts are subject to prevailing weather conditions and operational considerations.

East Midlands Airport’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “These fun days are part of our celebrations and coincide with the official royal opening of the airport 60 years ago. They will offer a chance for anyone with an interest in the airport and aviation to come along and enjoy a great day out.

“We’re really grateful to the RAF for agreeing to treat the crowds to flypasts of some heritage aircraft, perhaps particularly poignant as we mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War this year, as well as the ever-popular Red Arrows.”

PR Officer at East Midlands Aeropark Stuart Colley said: “The team here at the Aeropark are really excited to welcome the local community and East Midlands Airport and its staff to celebrate the airport’s 60th anniversary with three fun-filled family days. And with the prospect of some amazing flypasts, this is an event not to be missed.”

Free parking for the events will be available in a nearby field. It can be reached by following Diseworth Road from its junction near the Nags Head in Castle Donington to the bottom and follow marshal instructions. Blue Badge parking will be available in the main car park outside the front gates of the Aeropark. The event will also be accessible by Trent Barton’s Skylink bus service, with a stop close to the Aeropark entrance.

Admission prices are £5 for adults, £3 for children aged 5-16, with under-fives free. Tickets can be bought with cash or card/contactless on the day. All proceeds go to maintaining the museum which is run entirely by unpaid volunteers.

More information about the Aeropark, including details of their display aircraft, is available here: eastmidlandsaeropark.org/