Railway enthusiasts visit WH Davis and donate the funds raised to Storehouse Community Food.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

WH Davis held an open day for railway enthusiasts to visit the factory and rolling stock and donated funds raised to Storehouse Community Food.

WH Davis held an open day for railway enthusiasts to visit the factory and rolling stock and donated funds raised to Storehouse Community Food.

David Spencer from Storehouse explained more about this fantastic community asset, Storehouse Community Food, located at The Brook Community Church & Centre in Shirebrook and thanked all involved for their kind donations feeding families and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David said, we could not run without our Volunteers, Partners and Corporate Sponsors. We thank God that we were able to open Storehouse in 2021.

Railway Enthusiast's at WH Davies

The Brook used to run a foodbank and wanted to move away from this to reduce stigma and with the amount of food waste being a major problem throughout the UK and the rest of the world, we wanted to open Storehouse Community Food to as many people as possible.

Since Covid, we have redistributed 22,000 bags of food, reduced food waste by approximately 127 tonnes, our volunteers have worked for our community for over 9,000 hours saving our nation over £465,000.