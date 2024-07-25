Railway enthusiasts visit WH Davis and donate the funds raised to Storehouse Community Food.
and live on Freeview channel 276
WH Davis held an open day for railway enthusiasts to visit the factory and rolling stock and donated funds raised to Storehouse Community Food.
David Spencer from Storehouse explained more about this fantastic community asset, Storehouse Community Food, located at The Brook Community Church & Centre in Shirebrook and thanked all involved for their kind donations feeding families and children.
David said, we could not run without our Volunteers, Partners and Corporate Sponsors. We thank God that we were able to open Storehouse in 2021.
The Brook used to run a foodbank and wanted to move away from this to reduce stigma and with the amount of food waste being a major problem throughout the UK and the rest of the world, we wanted to open Storehouse Community Food to as many people as possible.
Since Covid, we have redistributed 22,000 bags of food, reduced food waste by approximately 127 tonnes, our volunteers have worked for our community for over 9,000 hours saving our nation over £465,000.
Storehouse Community Food are looking forwards to working with more businesses like WH Davis. If you are interested in corporate sponsorship or would like to support us in any way, please get in touch on 01623 744 371 or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.