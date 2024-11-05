Rachael honoured with company recognition after nearly 15 years volunteering for Derby Girlguiding groups

A science company employee from Derbyshire has been honoured with a prestigious company prize for Girlguiding volunteering over nearly 15 years.

Rachael Fendley, who works in procurement at science company Lubrizol’s UK Technical Centre in Hazelwood, has been awarded with the global firm’s Christine Sewell prize which is given annually to an employee who has gone above and beyond in their volunteering.

The prize is given in memory of former employee Christine Sewell who gave many voluntary hours to the local community.

Rachael has been honoured with the prize after clocking up years of volunteering hours leading two Girlguiding groups in Derby every week.

Rachael, 43, leads Rainbows groups in Oakwood and Breaston, giving up time on Mondays and Thursdays to help the Girlguiding organisation’s youngest members aged four to seven.

As well as that, Rachael volunteers in a mentor role for the county, helping adults achieve their leadership qualification, and supports young leaders aged 14-17 in completing their leadership qualification too.

A Brownie and Guide as a child, Rachael comes from a long line of Guides, with mum Diane and grandma Rae both keen members in their youth.

“I find Girlguiding very rewarding, especially the younger age group that I lead. They are aged between four to seven years old and at that age, some are really confident and some are really shy,” said Rachael.

“I love seeing the young girls that come through Rainbows grow in confidence and become more outgoing. We can start teaching them skills so they can grow in the future but also, have fun.

“I’ve become a lot more confident through Girlguiding myself. I used to be a very shy individual. I’ve done First Aid training and I’ve made so many friends that I know will be lifelong. It’s given me skills that I use in my everyday life. It’s provided me with adventures that I never thought I’d be able to do.

“Most female members of my family have been through Girlguiding! I think the most important thing about Girlguiding for me is that it invests in young girls and women, to have a safe space where they can be themselves. They can learn skills, they can go on adventures.

“I was surprised but very proud of myself for winning the award from Lubrizol, in recognition of my work for Girlguiding. It was a very proud moment for me.

“Lubrizol does a lot of volunteering, to support local groups and events. I’m very happy to work for a company that’s so dedicated to supporting the local community.”

Rachael wins £500 for a chosen charity, which will go to Girlguiding, and as a winner will also receive a private company parking spot for a year!

Claire Hollingshurst, from Lubrizol’s charities and communities committee, said: “Choosing a worthy recipient of the Christine Sewell award for volunteering is a challenge each year, because there are so many people at Lubrizol who do amazing things for voluntary causes, from coaching football teams to raising money for charity. This year Rachael’s years of volunteering for Girlguiding really stood out – nearly 15 years is a long time! We were very proud to give Rachael the Christine Sewell award this year.”

The Girlguiding organisation is always looking for new members and volunteers. To register new young members of Girlguiding, see: https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/information-for-parents/register-a-child/

To register as a volunteer, visit: https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/register-to-volunteer/