Public urged to share their views on impact of bank branch closures

A new parliamentary inquiry has been launched to investigate banking access following the closure of hundreds of local bank branches across England.

The APPG for the Future of Financial Services, which launched the inquiry, want to hear from Chesterfield residents, local businesses and other organisations on the issues around access to banking and how it affects them.

Toby Perkins said, “In the last few years, up and down the UK, there has been wave upon wave of bank branch closures leaving communities like Chesterfield without access to essential banking services that constituents and local businesses need. I had repeatedly warned the previous Conservative Government about the impact these closures and urged them to take action, but they refused and said it was up to the banks. They have failed our communities, and we need action to protect the branches we have left. I have tabled a Parliamentary Question on this to the Chancellor to ask what this government will be doing to protect local banking.”

The APPG for the Future of Financial Services, which is co-Chaired by Dame Harriett Baldwin MP and Lord Sharkey, plans to look at the closure of branches, the roll out of banking hubs, the role of the Post Office, access for individuals and businesses to cash, and more.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins

The Call for Evidence for this inquiry is available at www.parliament.uk/get-involved/committees/give-evidence-to-a-select-committee/ The deadline for submissions is Friday 22nd November.

Toby added, “The growth in online banking has understandably led to some branches closing but it appears that the ease of use of online banking for some customers has come at the cost of branch closures for the rest. I would urge people to feed their views into this inquiry. We need to make sure that government and the big banks know exactly how these closures are impacting on ordinary people and small businesses.”